Brenham salad dressing company celebrates 40 years in business

Briannas' celebrates 40 years in the Brazos valley
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressing in Brenham welcomed community members to its facility Thursday.

Born and bred in the lone star state, the company started from humble beginnings.

“Starting from a little small garage in Austin, to being well over $70 million in retail sales across the globe, its a really great success story,” said President and CEO Scott Eckert.

During the celebration event, attendees were invited to take a full tour of the facility and see how the dressings are bottled and labeled.

“Brianna’s is just a tremendous success story over the last 40 years,” said Eckert.

After Thursdays ceremony, company officials decided to kick off the giving season by making a large donation of dressing and canned goods to the Brazos valley food bank.

