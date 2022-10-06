Brenham woman survives breast cancer, finds strength through faith

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -In Texas, breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer-related deaths in women. One local woman is now proud to call herself a survivor.

Brittany Weyand was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021. The day she found out was a day she says she’ll never forget.

“I mean I just broke down,” said Weyand. “There wasn’t much else I could do. You never think you’ll hear those words until it happens to you.”

Weyand was only in her early thirties when she was diagnosed.

“I’ve wowed a lot of people. I’ve made them cry but they say, ‘you are so young, you shouldn’t be going through this,’” said Weyand.

After a hard fought battle with chemo and getting a double mastectomy, Weyand is now a cancer survivor. She says she couldn’t have made it without a fighting mentality and strong faith.

“When you have that set in your heart and your spirit, you can’t doubt that you’re not going to come out of this,”Weyand said. “I prayed to God every day to heal and it was hard, but it worked in the end.”

Weyand now makes it a priority to share her story and help those who are still fighting from the disease.

“You can’t ever let something like this stop you,” said Weyand. “You have an inner strength to get through anything you are going through.”

Denise Collins, Oncology Nurse Navigator at Baylor Scott & White, told KBTX she was with Weyand at her first appointment. From then on, they stuck together to make her journey as easy as possible.

“She reminded me so much of my own daughter. I felt this instant connection and had the need to be there for her. Brittany is just someone who everyone needs to look up to,” Collins said.

Collins recommends all women get examined if they see a lump, or even if they don’t. She said its better to be safe.

“Any woman needs to get checked sooner rather than later. It’s the smart thing to do. I’ve seen people come in and have stage four breast cancer, without even knowing it,” said Collins.

Both Dr. Collins and Weyand said support groups are vital in the treatment process.

“Support systems are of the utmost importance,” said Collins. “Research shows patients have a better outcome when they have a strong support systems.”

