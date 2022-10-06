Chicken Oil Co. announces it will reopen in 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Chicken Oil Co. announced Thursday they will reopen in 2023 after a devastating fire closed its doors.

The restaurant closed back in April due to a fire that caused significant damage in the back of the building and smoke damage throughout the building. Investigators say the fire appeared to have started outside it an ashtray and was spurred on by wind in the area.

Right now there is not an exact time frame for when the business will reopen, but they do say it will reopen sometime next year.

