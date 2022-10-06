Classroom Champion: Sophia Gouge from Bremond High School

BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - Sophia Gouge is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion.

The Bremond High School senior has a 3.98 grade point average and ranks first in her class. Sophia is a member of the student council, National Honor Society, National Art Honors Society, FCCLA, and is on the UIL academic team. She also volunteers for several organizations in her community.

“Sophia is a leader,” Bremond art teacher Lori Dudley said. “She’s been in the National Honor Society, she’s been a great influence to the kids coming up below her in clubs as well as in art. She’s a great leader, showing them how to do things. Even in the classroom she will step up and show other people how to do things — in the club, in the classroom, and on the court.”

A two-sport athlete at Bremond High, Sophia is a member of both the varsity volleyball and tennis teams. She has started at setter for the Lady Tigers all four years of high school, winning Newcomer of the Year in 2019 and district Setter of the Year last season.

“Besides the fact that I love the game of volleyball and I want to do the best that I can do to help my team win, I do plan on pursuing my dream of collegiate volleyball, so every single time I touch the ball, I just want to get better and better and constantly improve,” Sophia said.

After spending four years as a staple of the Lady Tiger volleyball team, Sophia has left her mark on the program not only because of her skill on the court, but because of the way that she carries herself and encourages those around her.

“When Sophia leaves here after four years, I really will miss her energy on the court and her positivity on the court” Bremond volleyball coach Sarah Luce said. “I think she’s one player that really brings that every single game no matter what the situation is. She always gives that encouragement to her teammates, which helps tremendously.”

Sophia is undecided on where she wants to continue her volleyball and academic career but expects to make a decision soon.

