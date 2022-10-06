Drought conditions worsening across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist has released a new drought monitor, and conditions are worsening during the current dry weather pattern. Almost all of the Brazos Valley is experiencing at least moderate drought (Level 1 of 4). The weather pattern looks to provide some chance for rain next week, but nothing that will help completely relieve the drought. Nearly 9 - 12 inches of rain are needed to completely alleviate drought conditions. Rain that does happen next week will be isolated and not heavy enough to put a significant dent in the drought.

The US Drought monitor for October 6, 2022. Moderate drought has crept back into most of the Brazos Valley thanks to a dry finish to September and early October. (KBTX)

Montgomery County is the only county to not be experiencing any form of drought currently, although conditions are still abnormally dry.

The State of Texas is also seeing drought conditions worsen. San Antonio and Austin are experiencing exceptional drought, the highest level outlined by the Office of the Texas State Climatologist.

Looking forward, the pattern looks somewhat moist over the next 6-10 days. Isolated rain showers should help out a bit, but it will not be enough to reverse the strengthening drought.

Texas looks to see above normal rainfall over the next 6-10 days (KBTX Weather)

