Fun for All playground earns statewide honor

The people behind the Fun for All playground received the Martha Arbuckle Award Thursday.(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The people behind the Fun for All playground received the Martha Arbuckle Award Thursday. It was part of the Lex Frieden Employment Awards put on by the Texas Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities.

The Martha Arbuckle Award honors an innovative local committee or community for working on things that help those with disabilities.

The group was nominated by the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation.

“Receiving the Martha Arbuckle Award is really wonderful to me because it shows what we have really been striving to do in Bryan, College Station,” said community advocate and publicity chairman Lisa Aldrich. “People are recognizing that it really is something that makes a difference.”

The Fun for All playground opened in 2019 and is an all-access space for people of all abilities. There are areas designed for children, teens and adults.

The committee is now fundraising for phase three of the park.

The College Station Director of Parks and Recreation, Steve Wright, says phase three will expand what the playground has to offer.

“We just finalized some concept designs for a master plan with different components that would just keep expanding on what the playground has to offer,” said Wright.

