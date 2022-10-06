Get your caffeine fix with the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Calling all coffee lovers, the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley has a deal for you. Coffee Crawl is a coffee tour around the Brazos Valley.

Jenna Dworkin with the Children’s Museum joined News 3 at Noon to share more about Coffee Crawl.

A $30 donation to the museum gets you a tumbler, a vinyl sticker, and a punch card for 10 free coffees.

Bring your punch card and stop by the participating shops anytime from Oct. 21 through Nov. 6 to grab a free coffee or treat. Ten local coffee shops are participating in Coffee Crawl.

To register, go to cmbv.org or stop by the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley.

