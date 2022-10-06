Goldsmith, Stoiana advance in ITA singles main draw

GARY, North Carolina -- Texas A&M women’s tennis’ standouts Jayci Goldsmith and Mary Stoiana advanced to the round of 16 of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships singles main draw, Wednesday evening at the Cary Tennis Park.

Goldsmith, ranked No. 109, highlighted the day taking down No. 6 Cameron Morra (Duke) in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4. The win propelled the Dripping Springs, Texas, native to the next round to face No. 19 Alexa Noel (Miami (Fla.)) on Thursday at 10 a.m.

A few hours later, Goldsmith secured her second victory on the day after a doubles win with Carson Branstine. The Aggie duo, ranked No. 21, defeated No. 43 Ayumi Miyamoto-Kristina Novak (Oklahoma State), 6(2)-7(7), 6-2, [10]-[1]. Goldsmith-Branstine are next in action on Thursday at 2 p.m. against No. 27 Maria Aguia-Laura Lopez of Boston College.

Stoiana, ranked No. 58, earned a spot in the singles main draw round of 16 after defeating No. 125 Julia Fliegner of Michigan, 6-3, 6-3. Stoiana next faces No. 10 Irina Cantos Siemers of Ohio State on Thursday at 10 a.m.

No. 9 Branstine fell to No. 15 Abigail Forbes of North Carolina in straight sets, 4-6, 2-6. Branstine moves to the singles main draw consolation bracket to face No. 50 Jessica Alsola (California) on Thursday at 10 a.m.

For full results and live scoring can be found on the tournament homepage, while a live stream can be found on the Cracked Racquets YouTube page.

Streaming Schedule Thursday, Oct. 6 - https://youtu.be/9gSx7lMkyW0Friday, Oct. 7 - https://youtu.be/fMg4qB0RnokSaturday, Oct. 8 - https://youtu.be/ex_JTvxPq6USunday, Oct. 9 - https://youtu.be/EYJip_XVQl4

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.