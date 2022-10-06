Gray, Redifer Earn SEC Rider of the Month Awards

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M equestrian standouts Ariana Gray (Reining) and Haley Redifer (Fences) were named the Southeastern Conference Rider of the Month in their respective events, the league announced Thursday.

Gray, a Calgary, Alberta, product has started the season undefeated (3-0) and is averaging a score of 71.5 through her first three appearances. Most notably, the senior posted wins against two ranked teams, No. 3 TCU and No. 8 Fresno State. The monthly recognition marks the first of her career.

Redifer, a Barboursville, Virginia, native is 2-1 on season, including one Most Outstanding Performer recognition after scoring a 90 against No. 3 TCU. Already the school record holder in MOP for Fences, the recognition registered as the 12th of her career. The monthly accolade is the second of the fifth-year senior’s career.

No. 3 Texas A&M hosts No. 10 South Carolina on Saturday at the Hilderbrand Equine Complex at 11 a.m. Admission is free and white Aggies script youth shirts will be available to the first 50 kids, while everyone can earn 20 points towards the 12thMan Rewards program.

