Learning Express Toys shares popular kids’ Halloween costumes, DIY options

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween will be here sooner than we know it, so Learning Express Toy’s owner Bridget Mais has recommendations on popular in-store costumes along with some that will allow for more creativity.

“We all know we’ve not been able to have a proper Halloween, and I think this year is gonna be awesome,” Mais said.

Costumes on shelves now seem like they’re durable enough to wear numerous times after Halloween. Community Helpers costumes from the brand Great Pretenders specialize in this. They create costumes like construction workers and police officers that come with accessories like hammers, hardhats, walkie-talkies and police badges.

The brand also has a “Women through History” line. Some of the costumes reflect Coco Chanel, Amelia Earhart, Frida Kahlo and Annie Oakley.

“This could inspire somebody, inspire an artist, inspire a pilot,” Mais said.

Capes are also popular this Halloween season because they give more opportunities to be creative. Mais said kids can pick out a superhero or whimsical-like cape and choose their own tops and bottoms.

DIY capes are also an option for those wanting to personalize their costume. Great Pretenders has a line of capes that come with markers so kids can make costumes on their own. The capes are also machine washable, so kids are free to change the colors whenever.

Another DIY option is making a costume out of household or inexpensive products. Watch the video below to learn how Mais made a cape and skirt out of a plastic tablecloth. To customize, she said stickers or jewels could be added.

The stickers and jewels can also be used to repurpose a costume. Mais said embellishing can be done by simply adding things like a wand or stuffed animal to have as an accessory.

Learning Express Toys is located at 1505 University Dr. E, suite 130 in College Station. You can also follow the store on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

