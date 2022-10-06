National Hurricane Center issuing forecasts ahead of Tropical Depression Thirteen forming in the Caribbean

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A tropical disturbance skirting South America’s northern coast has forecasters’ attention at the National Hurricane Center. Due to the interaction with land, the system did not have a well-defined center of circulation as of Thursday morning. However, tropical-storm-force winds had already increased for portions of the northern coast of Venezuela prompting advisories. Confidence is high the thirteenth tropical depression of the season, and then the next named storm Julia, will form over the next day or so.

As of the mid-morning update from the agency, here were the details on this potential tropical cyclone:

Location Maximum Wind Speed Movement Minimum Central Pressure 100 miles east-southeast of Curacao 35 mph west at 15 mph 1005mb

The tropical system is anticipated to strengthen into Tropical Storm Julia sometime early Friday as it pulls away from the northern tip of Colombia. As it moves west across the Southern Caribbean, the wind of Julia could further grow to form a weak Category 1 hurricane before moving inland over Central America Sunday afternoon or evening. There is high confidence in the future track of this tropical system.

The track forecast reasoning is straightforward. Strong low- to mid-level ridging over the western Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico is expected to steer the disturbance westward along the northern coast of South American and then across the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next 3 day or so, likely reaching the coast of Central America sometime on Sunday. The track guidance is tightly clustered during that period, with a little bit of speed differences.

After moving inland, the system is expected to weaken to tropical storm status over or near Honduras before downgrading to a remnant low as it moves into Southern Mexico. Residual moisture will move into mainland Mexico, pushed further west-northwest by the outer edge of a Gulf of Mexico high-pressure system. No impacts are expected for the Texas or United States Gulf Coast. America

