National Hurricane Center issuing forecasts ahead of Tropical Depression Thirteen forming in the Caribbean
Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen expected to strengthen into Julia ahead of the weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A tropical disturbance skirting South America’s northern coast has forecasters’ attention at the National Hurricane Center. Due to the interaction with land, the system did not have a well-defined center of circulation as of Thursday morning. However, tropical-storm-force winds had already increased for portions of the northern coast of Venezuela prompting advisories. Confidence is high the thirteenth tropical depression of the season, and then the next named storm Julia, will form over the next day or so.
As of the mid-morning update from the agency, here were the details on this potential tropical cyclone:
|Location
|Maximum Wind Speed
|Movement
|Minimum Central Pressure
|100 miles east-southeast of Curacao
|35 mph
|west at 15 mph
|1005mb
The tropical system is anticipated to strengthen into Tropical Storm Julia sometime early Friday as it pulls away from the northern tip of Colombia. As it moves west across the Southern Caribbean, the wind of Julia could further grow to form a weak Category 1 hurricane before moving inland over Central America Sunday afternoon or evening. There is high confidence in the future track of this tropical system.
After moving inland, the system is expected to weaken to tropical storm status over or near Honduras before downgrading to a remnant low as it moves into Southern Mexico. Residual moisture will move into mainland Mexico, pushed further west-northwest by the outer edge of a Gulf of Mexico high-pressure system. No impacts are expected for the Texas or United States Gulf Coast. America
