Part of Greens Prairie Road to be one-way eastbound for three weeks starting Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greens Prairie Road in College Station will be restricted to eastbound traffic from Etonbury Avenue to Castlegate Drive for road work starting Friday.

The one-way traffic will be in place for about three weeks.

Dalton Drive, WS Phillips Parkway, and Amberley Place will be closed for 1-2 weeks at Greens Prairie as part of the project. In addition, Donnington Drive will be closed at Greens Prairie starting early next week.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.