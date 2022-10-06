Part of Greens Prairie Road to be one-way eastbound for three weeks starting Friday

Greens Prairie Road in College Station will be restricted to eastbound traffic from Etonbury Avenue to Castlegate Drive for road work starting Friday.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greens Prairie Road in College Station will be restricted to eastbound traffic from Etonbury Avenue to Castlegate Drive for road work starting Friday.

The one-way traffic will be in place for about three weeks.

Dalton Drive, WS Phillips Parkway, and Amberley Place will be closed for 1-2 weeks at Greens Prairie as part of the project. In addition, Donnington Drive will be closed at Greens Prairie starting early next week.

