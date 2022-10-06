Report: Max Johnson out indefinitely with broken bone in hand

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting quarterback Max Johnson is expected to be out for the foreseeable future after he suffered a broken bone in his hand. The news was reported by Ian Fitzsimmons of ESPN.

Johnson came off the field during the fourth quarter of the Mississippi State game holding his left hand which is his throwing arm. He did not return and Haynes King finished the game.

I am told Texas A&M QB, Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand. Sadly, he might be done for the the season - at the least the foreseeable future. — Ian Fitzsimmons (@Ianfitzespn) October 6, 2022

The Aggies face a tall task this weekend with a trip to (1) Alabama Saturday night. Haynes King is likely to get the start, but true freshman and five star Conner Weigman could see action too.

