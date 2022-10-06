Restaurant Report Card, October 6, 2022

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, that every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Former cop attacks Thai day care center, kills at least 36
After the school district published a lengthy letter Monday night, the city of Bryan responded...
Bryan ISD and City of Bryan share statements defending stance on future transportation facility site
This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Henry Ramirez.
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Andrew Sunghun Choi, 26.
Man shot twice by CSPD while charging with an axe arrested

Latest News

Briannas' celebrates 40 years in the Brazos valley
Brenham salad dressing company celebrates 40 years in business
Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams and fugitive inmate Brandon Hogan.
‘He received bad news and is distraught’: Central Texas sheriff warns fugitive inmate is a desperate man
An aspect of some of the most popular costumes is that they’re durable enough to wear numerous...
Learning Express Toys shares popular kids’ Halloween costumes, DIY options
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges