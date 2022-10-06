Rudder returns to Merrill Green Stadium hosting Huntsville

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers are coming off a bye and are 2 and 3 on the season. Team Green returns to Merrill-Green Stadium on Friday for their first home game in nearly a month.

The Rangers are coming off a 42-35 overtime loss to Lamar Consolidated two weeks ago and will host a Huntsville team that has struggled at times. The Hornets only have two wins, but one of them was against Bryan in week 2.

Head Coach Eric Ezar would like to see his team be more consistent offensively as they look to even their district record.

“I think we know going into district that each week we have to be ready to play, and if you don’t come ready to play you could lose,” said Head Coach Eric Ezar. “But if you do come ready to play you could win. I don’t think there’s anybody that we can’t beat, but if we don’t come ready to play there’s nobody that we can’t lose too, so we have to be sure we’re on our top A game.”

A year ago Rudder beat Huntsville in overtime 31-28. Kick-off is set for 7:30 at Merrill Green Stadium On Saturday.

