SARC in need of volunteers for upcoming advocate training

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC) in need more than ever for volunteers. Right now there are five spots available for advocate training that focuses on crisis intervention for sexual assault survivors.

Last week SARC volunteers accompanied four survivors to the hospital in one night. That hasn’t happened since 2014.

“We couldn’t do it without [volunteers],” said Lindsey LeBlanc, Executive Director of SARC. “Our demand is going up. Its unprecedented. We’ve never got this amount of growth year after year. We’re having more survivors come through the doors, which is amazing that we can serve more people and make an impact, but it also means are volunteers are stretched thin.”

Training takes place three times a year in the fall, spring, and summer semesters and LeBlanc says volunteers will fully understand how important they are to the organization. The advocate classes include crisis intervention and hotline training.

This free, 40-hour training course is certified by the State of Texas through the Office of the Attorney General.

From Oct.18 until Nov. 5, week night sessions will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sessions on Saturday are available as well. Volunteers are required to attend a majority of the classes.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer advocate, call the SARC office at 979-731-1000 or send them an email at reachingout@sarcbv.org.

