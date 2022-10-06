Search continues for missing toddler in Georgia

Quinton Simon went missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday.
Quinton Simon went missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday.(Chatham County Police Department)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Georgia family is still holding on to hope Thursday morning that their 1-year-old son will be found.

Quinton Simon disappeared from his Savannah home Wednesday morning.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said they don’t know if this was a kidnapping and they have not seen any signs of foul play.

Crime scene tape remains up around Quinton’s house, and a police cruiser remained on scene overnight as the search was called off when it became too dark.

“This is a fluid situation, all things are still possible. We don’t have any concrete belief in any one theory or any one thing, so we are very concerned about Quinton. We are hoping we can find him safe and bring him home to his parents,” Hadley said.

Quinton was wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants when he disappeared from his home on Buckhalter Road.

Police asked people to call 911 if you see him.

While there were many experts on the scene like the sheriff’s office, the FBI and bloodhounds, there were also concerned neighbors. People from up and down the street helped search for Quinton and even people from outlying communities came to help.

“Everybody here is concerned, everybody is coming here. We wanted to jump in the search as soon as they got here but they still had the dogs out and we didn’t want to throw more traces out there for them to try to throw their scent off, but as soon as that was over with we went up there…we all took a trip down Gerrard, all the woods and we’ve been just about any area as far as the area they are concentrating at,” said Tyler Edenfield from Savannah.

“I couldn’t imagine having my child go missing, these are my babies, it is very important to me and I know it is important to other people as well so whatever I can do to help the community and the parents to try to find their child,” said Stacie and Autumn Smiley from Richmond Hill.

Overnight, the police stopped their ground search since it is not a very well-lit area, but they did have the helicopter up overnight and were back on foot Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Henry Ramirez.
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
Andrew Sunghun Choi, 26.
Man shot twice by CSPD while charging with an axe arrested
After the school district published a lengthy letter Monday night, the city of Bryan responded...
Bryan ISD and City of Bryan share statements defending stance on future transportation facility site
Brad right) with his Texas A&M StuMo friends on the trip.
‘Its not just a patient, but someone’s son’: Texas A&M student recovers from snowboarding accident

Latest News

Amazon said workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour, based on their position and...
Amazon to hire 150,000 workers for holidays
Morning Consult: ‘Democrats are maintaining an advantage’ in the midterm generic ballot despite...
Morning Consult: ‘Democrats are maintaining an advantage’ in the midterm generic ballot despite President Biden’s low approval rating
Flags for the fallen: Senators begin weekend of remembrance for firefighters lost in duty
Flags for the fallen: Senators begin weekend of remembrance for firefighters lost in duty
Books by French author Annie Ernaux is displayed following the announcement of the 2022 Nobel...
French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature
The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Russian missiles slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant