Texas A&M Defeats Houston in Home Opener

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team dominated Houston, 166-123, in its first dual meet of the season on Thursday, Oct. 6 inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies claimed the top spot in 15 of the 16 events.

The Maroon & White started the day with a top finish in the 200 medley relay as Jordan Buechler, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek clocked in at 1:41.74.Stepanek, Theall and Abby Grottle posted multiple top times on the day.

Stepanek claimed the 200 free (1:48.75) and 200 back (1:59.67). Theall was successful in the 200 fly (1:59.62) and 100 fly (53.85). Grottle dominated the distance events, posting the top times in the 1,000 free (10:07.28) and 500 free (4:56.84). 

Eleven newcomers saw action in the first meet of the season, including Manita Sathianchokwisan who added a pair of top finishes in the 50 free (23.63) and 100 free (51.85). 

Alyssa Clairmont swept the springboards with a 1-meter score of 325.58 and a 3-meter score of 345.83.T

exas A&M capped off the meet, registering the best time in the 400 free relay as Stepanek, Hadley Beeson, Grottle and JoAnn Adler swam a 3:25.06.

Up Next The Aggies return to the pool on Friday, Oct. 21 to take on Indiana and Texas in Austin.

