As Texas continues to prioritize school safety, Bryan ISD receives its first audit

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School safety is being reassessed across the nation following the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, and Texas has taken another step in ensuring its students’ safety with Governor Greg Abbott’s appointment of the Texas Education Agency’s first Chief of School Safety and Security.

John P. Scott, a former Secret Service agent was chosen for the role.

“Monday was his first day on the job, so we’re really not sure how that will impact us, but we are looking forward to working with [Scott],” said Ron Clary, Bryan ISD’s Executive Director of Operations. “From what I’ve seen of his credentials, he is highly qualified to be in this position.”

Scott served as a Secret Service agent in the Vice Presidential Protective Division during the administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He later helped lead the Secret Service field office in Dallas.

According to a press release from Abbott’s office, “the Chief will ensure Texas schools are implementing the school safety policies passed by the legislature and take every action possible to ensure schools are using best practices to safeguard against school shootings or other dangers.”

The TEA has already begun doing random safety checks to detect weak access points in schools across the state. Bryan ISD had their first audit in September.

In the last school board meeting on Oct. 3, Clary discussed the audit saying, “our district did receive an audit last week and one of the entities that we have in the district did receive what they call a finding. [This] simply means there was a deficiency that needed to be corrected. We are required by law to share those findings with you without giving out any specific information in an open session. We did receive a finding. As part of the corrective action that we are required to do, the staff will receive some additional training. I can assure you the deficiency that was found that day has been corrected and was corrected the day of the audit. We will likely be receiving additional audits during the semester.”

Clary says they welcome these audits.

“It’s just another set of eyes that are are looking at our schools to make sure that they’re safe,” he explained.

