Trio of Aggies advance to ITA All-American Championships Quarterfinals

By Tyler Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARY, North Carolina -- Texas A&M women’s tennis’ Mary Stoiana advanced to the singles main draw quarterfinals, while Carson Branstine and Jayci Goldsmith moved on to the quarterfinals in the doubles main draw, Thursday at Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships at the Cary Tennis Park.

Stoiana, ranked No. 58, upset No. 10 Irina Cantos Siemers (Ohio State) in straight sets, 7(8)-6(6), 6-1. The victory marks the fifth singles win this week, all in straight sets. Most notably, it is the second consecutive ranked win after defeating No. 125 Julia Fliegner (Michigan) on Wednesday. Stoiana, a sophomore, is slated to face No. 21 Fiona Crawley (North Carolina) on Friday at 10 a.m.

Branstine-Goldsmith, ranked No. 21, ousted No. 27 Maria Aguia-Laura Lopez (Boston College) in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3. The victory marks the second consecutive top-50 ranked win in as many days after beating No. 43 Ayumi Miyamoto-Kristina Novak (Oklahoma State) on Wednesday. The Aggie duo is scheduled to take on Kari Miller-Jaedan Brown (Michigan) on Friday at 12:30 p.m.

No. 109 Goldsmith fell in the round of 16 in singles play to No. 19 Alexa Noel (Miami (Fla.)), 6-1, 6-4, while No. 9 Branstine withdrew from singles play.

For full results and live scoring can be found on the tournament homepage, while a live stream can be found on the Cracked Racquets YouTube page. Streaming ScheduleFriday, Oct. 7 - https://youtu.be/fMg4qB0RnokSaturday, Oct. 8 - https://youtu.be/ex_JTvxPq6USunday, Oct. 9 - https://youtu.be/EYJip_XVQl4

