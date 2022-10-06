Tropics active, but Gulf of Mexico looks to stay quiet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring a region of interest in the southern Caribbean Sea. It is currently forming in a location close to where Hurricane Ian gathered initial strength, however, it should not provide a threat to the Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center has deemed the formation as Invest #91L and given it a HIGH chance for development over both the next 48 hours and five days.

Invest 91L will expected to travel a different path, although forming in a similar area to Ian (KBTX Weather)

The initial track looks similar to Hurricane Ian, but it will be different. Current models have the storm tracking westward, and not turning northward toward the Gulf of Mexico. Current tracks have the storm making landfall in Central America.

One of the reasons that Hurricane Ian was able to intensify rapidly was because of the warm sea surface temperatures in the western Caribbean Sea. Ian tracked towards these warmer waters, however, Invest 91L will not see as much of that oceanic energy.

If invest 91L develops into a named system, it will not be able to take advantage of warmer waters in the western Caribbean sea. (KBTX Weather)

This storm will continue westward and should stay away from the Gulf of Mexico. It could make landfall in Central America as a named storm, but may even dissipate before then because of the lack of energy. Climatologically, most storms stay out of the Gulf this late in the hurricane season. Storms tend to either stay southward or if they do turn towards the north, they end up shifting eastward quickly and turning towards the East Coast of the United States.

The storm should stay out of the Gulf of Mexico (KBTX Weather)

