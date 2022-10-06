Try to dunk Rusty and Shel at First Friday for a good cause

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rotary Club of Aggieland is hosting a couple of fundraisers at this month’s First Friday event in Downtown Bryan.

Participants can take a shot at dunking several people including News 3′s Rusty Surette and Shel Winkley at the Downtown Elixir and Spirits courtyard. Each attempt to soak them will help raise money for the organization’s satellite club. You can buy one throw for $5, or three throws for $10.

The first person up for dunking is realtor and professional auctioneer Bret Richards at 5:30 p.m.

At 6 p.m. you can find Shel Winkley in the dunking booth followed by Rusty Surette. Also up for dunking is I Heart Bryan’s Fabi Payton, BCS Chamber of Commerce President Glen Brewer, Fred Patterson of Patterson Architects, and Kyle Schumann. The dunking booth activities should wrap up around 7 p.m.

The Rotary Club is also hosting Chicken Scratch Bingo.

You can purchase a square online by clicking here. All proceeds of The Rotary Club of Aggieland Chicken Scratch Bingo go to support charitable projects right here in our community. The next big project is their Thanksgiving Basket Project in November. This project provides 500 Thanksgiving Baskets with the fixings to make dinner for families experiencing food insecurity in the Brazos Valley.

