WTAW celebrates 100 years of broadcasting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local media staple is celebrating 100 years this week.

“We’ve seen a lot. We’ve seen a lot of growth,” General Manager of Bryan Broadcasting Ben Downs said.

To reach 100 doesn’t just happen.

“We have a station here locally that’s been in the game for as long as radio has existed,” President and CEO William Hicks said. “Whether you’re a newspaper, a television station, or a radio station, one of the most important things you can do is be local.”

From the early days of AM radio to format and ownership changes, WTAW has withstood the test of time.

“It was a country station in the [19]70s and [19]80s and then FM became a much more dominant product than AM because of the sound quality difference,” Hicks said. “That’s why in 1990-91 we decided to change and become completely an information product.”

Hicks credits a talk radio host named Rush Limbaugh as the station’s saving grace. His radio program became the basis for programming.

“When we did that it really changed the company, it really changed the direction,” radio host Scott DeLucia said.

DeLucia is one of three hosts of the morning show “The Infomaniacs.”

“Every day it’s an organic situation. We have some ideas that we come up with but we never talk about it ahead of time, we just let it happen,” DeLucia said. “Because of texting our listeners participate at a higher level than they ever have and we just get to go with the flow.”

The media landscape is always changing and evolving.

“I’ll still remember the day when Ben was not ready to take the tape players out of the control rooms because he just didn’t know if this computer thing was going to be able to do that,” DeLucia laughs.

The station officially signed on October 7, 1922, with a license issued by the Department of Commerce.

As the people at the station reflect on the past 100 years they also look forward to what the next century might bring with the knowledge of what led them from their beginnings to today.

“Whatever the future holds there’s always going to be a need to connect, as a media, to your local community,” Hicks said.

“There’s no doubt it will be different in some way and the key that we have is be able to adapt to that difference and move right along,” Downs adds.

WTAW was originally owned by Texas A&M University. The call letters stand for “Watch The Aggies Win.”

The University sold the station, in part, because the leadership didn’t want students to stay up all night listening.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.