Yankee fans encouraging donations to Texas Rangers for pitching to Aaron Judge

Cory Youmans caught New York Yankee Aaron Judge's 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday. (Source: ASHIN RANGANI, TMX, CNN, Ashin Rangani/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - Some Yankee fans want to thank a rival team for helping Aaron Judge hit his way into the home run record books.

On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season and Cory Youmans reportedly caught it when the ball sailed into the stands in Arlington, Texas.

Judge broke Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 regular season homers, which he set in 1961.

An online discussion has since caught on with Yankee fans encouraging donations to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation to thank the team for pitching to Judge.

According to the foundation, it is dedicated to improving the lives of those within the community, focusing on children, military members and first responders.

The online post has hundreds of comments since being shared after Judge’s home run.

As for Youmans, he says he’s not sure if he’ll keep the ball, sell it, or give it to Judge.

Some baseball experts say the ball could be worth millions. The Associated Press say an owner of a sports memorabilia auction house has offered $2 million to Youmans for the item.

Judge says he would like to have the ball, but Youmans has the right to do whatever he chooses.

