Aggies battle LSU to 2-2 draw - still winless in SEC play

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies and LSU Tigers played to a 2-2 draw in Thursday night’s SEC soccer match on Ellis Field.

The Aggies built a 2-0 lead in the first 15 minutes of action behind goals by Maile Hayes and Sydney Becerra, but the Tigers slowly clawed their way back into the match with goals in the 26th and 47th minute.

Texas A&M owned a 2-1 halftime lead, but the narrow gap belied the Aggies owning the run of play. The Maroon & White held advantages in shots (8-5) and corner kicks (2-1), but LSU shaved the lead in half with a counterattack goal.

LSU benefitted from a penalty kick opportunity two minutes into the second half for the equalizer.

The final stat tally had A&M ahead on shots (14-13) and corner kicks (5-3), but LSU held an 8-4 margin in shots-on-goal.

Kenna Caldwell made six saves in goal for Texas A&M (6-5-3, 0-4-1 SEC) while Mollee Swift had two saves for LSU (8-2-3, 3-1-1 SEC).

SCORING SUMMARY

7′ – Kate Colvin sent a cross in from two yards in front of the right corner flag. Becerra beat a defender to the landing spot three yards in front of the penalty spot to send a one-touch pass Maile Hayes on the right edge of the 6-yard box. Hayes sent a first-touch volley into the left side netting. A&M 1, LSU 0.

15′ – Becerra worked a give-and-go with Carissa Boeckmann 30 yards out. Becerra deked a defender heading into the penalty box and ripped a right-footed shot into the back left post of the goal. A&M 2, LSU 0.

26′ – Mollie Baker dumped a pass off Angelina Thoreson on the right touchline. Thoreson raced into the penalty box and sent a cross to an unmarked Rammie Noel at the far post for the chip in. A&M 2, LSU 1.

47′ – Ida Hermannsdottir was fouled inside the penalty box and converted the opportunity from the spot for the equalizer. A&M 2, LSU 2.

UP NEXT…

The Aggies head to Oxford for Sunday’s 1 p.m. match at Ole Miss.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Comments from head coach G Guerrieri, sophomore forward Maile Hayes and freshman midfielder Sydney Becerra are available on 12thMan.com.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.