A&M Consolidated to host Hendrickson in home coming contest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team (4-1, 2-0) is also looking to stay perfect in District 11-5A Division 1 as they host Hendrickson (1-4, 0-2) Friday night at 7pm at Tiger Field.

The Tigers struggled last week committing several penalties including a couple that took points off the scoreboard in a close ball game against East View.

Consol was still able to find a way to beat the Patriots 13-10 thanks to a game winning field goal from Mo Foketi as time was expiring.

Head Coach Lee Fedora was encouraged by his team’s resiliency and responding with their backs against the wall last week.

“Sometimes you like games like that because you want to see what your kids are all about, and how they fought through it and kept their heads up and kept competing and came away with a victory,” said Fedora. “We are very fortunate to still be undefeated in our district and that’s where we want to be throughout the year,” wrapped up the Tigers 6 year head coach.

It’s homecoming for A&M Consolidated on Friday night and they will kick things off at 7pm against the Hawks at Tiger Field.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.