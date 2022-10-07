Brazos County Election Administration Office preparing for election day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Election day is approaching quickly and the Brazos County Elections Administration Office is making sure voters are prepared to cast their ballots. Brazos County Election Administrator Trudy Hancock says right now they are doing the regular preparations ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to register to vote.

“We’re getting election workers together but right now our big push is finishing up voter registration,” said Hancock.

The Election Administration staff says that right now Brazos County has over 124,000 registered voters. Brazos County uses the vote center model so voters are allowed to vote at any location in Brazos County and not one that is specific to where they live.

Voters are asked to bring a valid form of ID when they go to vote.

Early voting starts on Oct. 24. and ends Nov. 4. You can find the early voting location closest to you here. There are over 25 locations you can vote at on Nov. 8 that you can see here.

