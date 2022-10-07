Brazos County Election Administration Office preparing for election day

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday
The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Election day is approaching quickly and the Brazos County Elections Administration Office is making sure voters are prepared to cast their ballots. Brazos County Election Administrator Trudy Hancock says right now they are doing the regular preparations ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to register to vote.

“We’re getting election workers together but right now our big push is finishing up voter registration,” said Hancock.

The Election Administration staff says that right now Brazos County has over 124,000 registered voters. Brazos County uses the vote center model so voters are allowed to vote at any location in Brazos County and not one that is specific to where they live.

Voters are asked to bring a valid form of ID when they go to vote.

Early voting starts on Oct. 24. and ends Nov. 4. You can find the early voting location closest to you here. There are over 25 locations you can vote at on Nov. 8 that you can see here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Fired police sergeant attacks Thai day care center, kills 36
Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams and fugitive inmate Brandon Hogan.
‘He received bad news and is distraught’: Central Texas sheriff warns fugitive inmate is a desperate man
The chicken oil co. announced Thursday they will be back open in 2023.
Chicken Oil Co. announces it will reopen in 2023
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Starting quarterback Max Johnson is expected to be out for the foreseeable future after he...
Report: Max Johnson out indefinitely with broken bone in hand

Latest News

Local nonprofit Brazos Valley Blessings is hoping to support 5 graduating Brazos Valley seniors...
Gala to help Brazos Valley Blessings buy gifts for Christmas
KBTX News 3 at Noon: Gala to help Brazos Valley Blessings buy gifts for Christmas
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Daily Pledge- Sam Houston Elementary- Mrs. Pearson's class
Daily Pledge- Sam Houston Elementary- Mrs. Pearson's class