Do you love unique, European Antiques, and home décor? Visit Sparrow Lane.

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sparrow Lane located in Downtown Bryan is the home of unique European Antiques, home décor, and gifts.

Kaitlin Teel says she and her mother Karen McDonald own the South Main Street boutique which has been open since December 2020.

Teel explained that she loves housing items that are different and unique to the area, “We’ve always really liked European-style furniture,” said Teel. “We would get up in the middle of the night and find all these unique pieces over in Europe and then we had them shipped over in the containers. We just wanted to find things you couldn’t find in College Station.”

To hear more about Sparrow Lane watch the video above.

