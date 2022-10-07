Find your new Aggie gameday hangout spot

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Football team has several away games in the month of October, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy the game.

You can call Four Downs home base this season. There, you can grab a drink and a bite to eat, play some pool or cornhole, and hiss at the refs when they make a bad call.

Four Downs has 11 pool tables, four dart boards, cornhole boards, ping pong, and foosball, so when the game goes to a commercial break, there are plenty of ways to keep yourself busy.

If you prefer to root for a team besides the Aggies, they can accommodate you. They’ll show any college football game they have access to.

To learn more about Four Downs on gamedays, watch the video above.

