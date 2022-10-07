Gala to help Brazos Valley Blessings buy gifts for Christmas

By Crystal Galny
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s hard to believe that Christmas is just 79 days away! Brazos Valley Blessings needs help to spread joy to low-income families this holiday season.

Founder and President Amber Robertson joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, Oct. 7 to talk about Brazos Valley Blessings Community Christmas Gala.

The gala and silent auction is on Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Brazos Center in Bryan. Tickets are $75 and the proceeds will help provide 500 children from low-income families gifts this holiday season.

Brazos Valley Blessings is also accepting the following new donations:

  • Socks
  • Underwear
  • Shoes
  • Diapers
  • Wipes
  • $25 gift cards
  • Gifts for kids ages 13-19

To buy tickets to the Christmas Gala or to donate, visit bvblessings.org.

