Gala to help Brazos Valley Blessings buy gifts for Christmas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s hard to believe that Christmas is just 79 days away! Brazos Valley Blessings needs help to spread joy to low-income families this holiday season.

Founder and President Amber Robertson joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, Oct. 7 to talk about Brazos Valley Blessings Community Christmas Gala.

The gala and silent auction is on Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Brazos Center in Bryan. Tickets are $75 and the proceeds will help provide 500 children from low-income families gifts this holiday season.

Brazos Valley Blessings is also accepting the following new donations:

Socks

Underwear

Shoes

Diapers

Wipes

$25 gift cards

Gifts for kids ages 13-19

To buy tickets to the Christmas Gala or to donate, visit bvblessings.org.

