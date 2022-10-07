Grab your new road trip buddy before you hit the road to Alabama

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Imagine you’ve packed the whole family into the car and you’re on your way to watch the Aggies BTHO Bama, but one of your kids keeps complaining that they are uncomfortable and can’t take a nap.

Now imagine the same scenario, but this time, you stopped at Aggieland Outfitters and purchased a soft, squishy Miss Reveille pillow. Much better, huh?

You can pick up your Rev pillow at either Aggieland Outfitters location. The pillow makes a perfect road trip companion, or snuggle buddy at-home if you’re staying home to watch the game on TV instead.

“After the kids are tired out, you can almost guarantee this is what they’ll be sleeping on,” Aggieland Outfitters manager Kim Smith said.

After the game against Alabama, Aggieland Oufitters will be offering a special surprise, so be sure to check out their social media platforms and website here.

