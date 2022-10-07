From the ground up: Community leaders learn about importance of agriculture at Ag Day

By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Business leaders and entrepreneurs gathered to learn more about agriculture during Leadership Brazos’ annual Ag Day. While they were learning more information they understood how important it is to also teach the next generation about where their food comes from.

“There’s people out there that they have to work for their food still and I think just bringing back education to our young people is something that needs to happen for our future,” said Bret Richards with Coleman & Patterson Auctioneers.

Keelie Wendt, who works for the BCS Chamber of Commerce, says the importance of agriculture should be taught at an early age and even a part of the curriculum in schools.

“Maybe not just having Ag teachers, but making it a requirement for other students that don’t have that experience, making it a requirement Just like math class. Everyone needs to know where their food comes from, and I think that’s really important,” said Wendt.

Those involved with Leadership Brazos say Ag Day is an interesting glimpse into agriculture that a lot of people don’t get to see.

