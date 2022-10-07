Iowa reporter announces on newscast that she is transgender

FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several Transgender Pride flags. A television reporter in Des Moines,...
FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several Transgender Pride flags. A television reporter in Des Moines, Iowa, announced on air that she will now publicly identify as a transgender woman.(Ted Eytan / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines television reporter announced this week on a newscast that she will publicly identify as a transgender woman.

Nora J.S. Reichardt of WOI-TV said that for a long time she didn’t think she would be able to reveal her identity on air.

She made the announcement on the same day that she filed for a name change.

She is not the first reporter to make that announcement. ESPN journalist M.A. Voepel announced in a tweet in August that he is transitioning and would use male pronouns.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Fired police sergeant attacks Thai day care center, kills 36
Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams and fugitive inmate Brandon Hogan.
‘He received bad news and is distraught’: Central Texas sheriff warns fugitive inmate is a desperate man
The chicken oil co. announced Thursday they will be back open in 2023.
Chicken Oil Co. announces it will reopen in 2023
Starting quarterback Max Johnson is expected to be out for the foreseeable future after he...
Report: Max Johnson out indefinitely with broken bone in hand
The Uvalde school district has fired a police officer who was working for DPS during the deadly...
Uvalde schools fire ex-Texas trooper who was at shooting

Latest News

The pink diamond was auctioned off at $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022,...
Rare pink diamond sold at auction breaks world record price
Police, witnesses react to deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip
Police identify suspect in Las Vegas Strip stabbing that left 2 dead
Beyond Basketball Coach Joni Taylor
President Joe Biden aboard Marine One arrives at the Wall Street Landing Zone in New York,...
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since ‘62 crisis