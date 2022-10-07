Nationwide Christmas tree price increase affecting College Station Noon Lions Club

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - You may have to pay a little extra to bring some holiday cheer to your household.

The prices of Christmas trees have gone up nationwide and the College Station Noon Lions Club say they will most likely be affected by this during their annual Christmas tree lot.

“It’s going to be probably higher, almost for sure higher than last year a little bit,” said College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas tree lot chairman John Wester.

The organization’s Christmas tree lot has been around for nearly 60 years and they expect to receive over 470 trees this year. It’s the largest fundraiser the organization does every year.

College Station Noon Lions Club gets their trees from Clear Lake, Minnesota and many factors have led to their price increase from labor, maintenance and transportation costs.

The Lions Club said the trees could cost from $40-$200 depending on the size of the tree.

“We want to price the tree where they’re reasonable. They are good quality trees so they cost a little more,” said Wester.

College Station Noon Lions Club will open their Christmas tree lot on Nov. 25 The lot is across from IL Texas Aggieland High School.

