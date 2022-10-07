No. 3 Texas A&M Hosts No. 10 South Carolina to Begin SEC Action

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team steps into Southeastern Conference action, hosting No. 10 South Carolina on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Center at 11 a.m.

“We’re looking forward and we are excited to face South Carolina,” head coach Tana McKay said. “The SEC is a grind and South Carolina is a good team that is well coached. The girls have had a good week of practice and are excited to begin the SEC schedule. This Saturday is our wear pink meet. I encourage all fans to join our girls by wearing pink in support of breast cancer awareness month.”

Texas A&M leads the all-time series with South Carolina 21-9, taking the last six meetings. The Aggies are 10-12 at home versus the Gamecocks.

RIDERS OF THE MONTH

Ariana Gray (Reining) and Haley Redifer (Fences) were named SEC Rider of the Month in their respective events. Gray has started the season 3-0, averaging 71.5 points through her first three appearances. Redifer is out to a 2-1 start, picking up a Most Outstanding Performer for her 90 points against No. 3 TCU.

LAST TIME OUT

The Aggies are coming off a pair of wins out west, beating then-No.8 Fresno St. 11-8, and UC Davis 14-5.

The Maroon & White’s come-from-behind victory against the Bulldogs was sparked by Devon Thomas’ 90-point and Brooke Brombach’s 85-point rides in Flat. Rylee Shufelt and Devan Thomas scored the other two Flat points. Emmy-Lu Marsh (75.5), Ariana Gray (71.5) and Kessa Luers (72.5) secured the deciding three points in Reining. A pair of Aggies were named Most Outstanding Performers, Ellie Gerbrandt for her 74.5-ride in Horsemanship and Devan Thomas’ 84-point ride in Fences.

It was a tight start for the Aggies against UC Davis at the break (5-4), but a 4-1 win in Flat and a 5-0 sweep in Reining, secured the victory for the Maroon & White. Texas A&M, again, had a pair of MOPs, Lisa Bricker’s 71.5 was the highest score in Reining and Alexa Leong, in her first start, earned an 87 and the tying point in Flat.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Admission is free and live scoring for Saturday’s contest against South Carolina can be found here.

