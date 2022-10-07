Police: Man accused of throwing dog from bridge, says witches made him do it

Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs...
Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs of injury but was clearly shaken by the incident.(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities say he threw a dog from a bridge, according to Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement.

Officers were called to respond to reports of a man tossing a dog from a bridge off Highway 11 in Spartanburg.

After speaking with a witness, authorities found a man holding a dog in a chokehold.

Officers said the man told him witches told him to throw the dog from a 34-foot bridge twice.

He also mentioned he was the dog’s owner but released ownership to the county.

Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs of injury but was clearly shaken by the incident.

The dog was taken to Greenville County Animal Care for assessment.

