Say ‘Howdy’ to these Bryan locations and win yourself a prize

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is highlighting the very best the city has to offer. This time, it’s with their Howdy Challenge.

The Howdy Challenge is a free mobile passport featuring 19 of the top things to do, events to attend and businesses to stop by in Bryan. Examples include BigShots Golf Aggieland, the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market and the Queen Theatre.

Abigail Noel from Destination Bryan says this is the perfect way to get newcomers familiar with the community.

“We really wanted to entice new students and faculty from Texas A&M to come explore Bryan while they’re here for the next few years,” she said.

Once you’ve signed up for the free pass, check in to at least 12 of the 19 locations and events on the pass and you’ll earn a chance to win one of 12 $500 prepaid gift cards.

Hurry! The last day to participate in the Howdy Challenge is Saturday, Oct. 15.

You can find more upcoming events by visiting the Destination Bryan website here.

