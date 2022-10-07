Senior Autumn Festival gives older adults a way to celebrate friendships

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Adults of all ages sometimes need a night to cut loose and socialize. The College Station Parks and Recreation Department is giving older adults that opportunity by hosting the 2022 Senior Autumn Festival.

This year’s event will be jam-packed with fun and festive things to do for adults 55 and older.

Activities Assistant with the College Station Parks and Recreation Department Patrick Lewis says it’s a time for seniors to mingle and enjoy the night. “We are going to have a lot of different activities. One thing we are going to have is a senior group that is from the the Southwood Community Center, the senior’s that are in the dance will be leading a senior dance activity,” expressed Lewis. “We are going to have a costume contest party. So bring your costumes. Even though you’re a senior, you still get to dress up and have fun like a kid.”

Adults 55 and older are invited to bring friends to the free Senior Autumn Fest from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 at the American Pavilion at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex.

For more information about the Autumn Festival or activities watch the video above.

