Texas Renaissance Festival returns for 48th year

By Caleb Britt
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Huzzah! It’s the time of year thousands look forward to. Saturday marks the beginning of the 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival.

The festival’s King and Queen are excited to welcome everyone to eight weeks of celebrations on 60 acres of a forested village with beautiful gardens, eight main stages, 400 artisans and craftsmen and a lot of food. The King said the festival is a transformative experience that takes you away from all the worries of life.

“When you walk through our gates, it’s like opening a fairytale story,” the King said.

This year, that story will include new performers, shops and eateries like the Thirsty Pirate Pub. The pub has 64 taps with several beer and wine options and special cocktails. There are also several options on the menu like bacon, sausage and cheesecake on a stick.

“What makes the Renaissance Festival special is that it becomes a place to get away,” The pub’s owner Bobby Giles said. “You get to come into a fantasy world and once you walk in through the gate, we transform you into having a good time and being merry.”

The entertainment factor adds to that. The royal falconer show has been a part of the festival for nearly 30 years and will be held four times daily throughout the festival. Visitors can see birds from different parts of the world fly freely and learn about their backgrounds.

The jousting show is another festival staple that people can enjoy four times a day. The action-packed shows all build to the “joust of the death.”

For more information on the Texas Renaissance Festival and tickets, click here.

