Transform with the Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe this season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe is inviting the entire community to embark on a year of transformation with their upcoming season.

It’s all happening under the theme “a year of metamorphosis.”

“This year’s theme was inspired by all of us emerging from the pandemic, and really having the chance to be in the same room together again,” Theatre Instructor Greg Wise said. “The theater is the perfect place to meld the past with the present and reality with fantasy.”

The first show of the season, The Baltimore Waltz, premieres on Thursday, October 13. You can buy tickets here.

Following every Thursday performance of shows this season, the audience is invited to join in a talk-back with the cast and crew.

You can learn more about the upcoming season by watching the video above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.