Transform with the Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe this season

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe is inviting the entire community to embark on a year of transformation with their upcoming season.

It’s all happening under the theme “a year of metamorphosis.”

“This year’s theme was inspired by all of us emerging from the pandemic, and really having the chance to be in the same room together again,” Theatre Instructor Greg Wise said. “The theater is the perfect place to meld the past with the present and reality with fantasy.”

The first show of the season, The Baltimore Waltz, premieres on Thursday, October 13. You can buy tickets here.

Following every Thursday performance of shows this season, the audience is invited to join in a talk-back with the cast and crew.

You can learn more about the upcoming season by watching the video above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Fired police sergeant attacks Thai day care center, kills 36
After the school district published a lengthy letter Monday night, the city of Bryan responded...
Bryan ISD and City of Bryan share statements defending stance on future transportation facility site
This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Henry Ramirez.
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Brad right) with his Texas A&M StuMo friends on the trip.
‘Its not just a patient, but someone’s son’: Texas A&M student recovers from snowboarding accident

Latest News

THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version
The Three: Thursday, October 6
Do you love European antiques, visit Sparrow Lane.
Do you love unique, European Antiques, and home décor? Visit Sparrow Lane.
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - four downs
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - four downs