Tropical Storm Julia forms in the southern Caribbean
Landfall expected in Nicaragua this weekend
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just north of the Colombian coast, we now have Tropical Storm Julia.
Julia is set to move due west, far away from the Gulf of Mexico, likely carving a path through Central America that will start in Nicaragua by Sunday. Current National Hurricane Center forecasts have Julia strengthening to a Category 1 hurricane before landfall.
