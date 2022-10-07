Weekend Gardener: Making a monster plant with your kids

By Karla Castillo
Published: Oct. 7, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are all kinds of fun arts and crafts projects you can do this Halloween season. That includes an easy way to make a monster plant with your kids.

“It’s not only fun, but it’s also teaching kids about gardening and plants, and things like that,” said Randy Seagraves with Texas A&M AgriLife.

Watch the video above to see how you can create your own creature.

Here’s a list of the supplies needed for this project: 1 hose stocking, 2 cups potting soil, 1 tablespoon rye grass seed, googly eyes, 1 pipe cleaners, glue gun, tape.

You can also see the step-by-step instructions here.

Once you put together the Monster Plant, it should begin growing green hair in three to four days.

Children and their parents are being encouraged to share pictures of their monster plants.

Pictures can be emailed to juniormastergardener@gmail.com with the city, state, and child’s first name. They can also be shared online and include #JMGkids and #MonsterPlant.

“We actually have a special contest we’ll be posting on our website as well, so if kids want to submit a gallery, they’ll have a chance to win a garden book as well,” said Seagraves.

