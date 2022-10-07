Women’s Tennis Conclude ITA All-American Championships

GARY, N.C. – The Texas A&M women’s tennis program concluded the Intercollegiate All-American Championships, Friday afternoon at the Cary Tennis Center.

No. 58 Mary Stoiana’s run came to an end in the quarterfinals of the singles main draw after falling to No. 21 Fiona Crawley (North Carolina) in three sets, 6-3, 1-6, 2-6. The sophomore began in the singles qualifying draw defeating Maria Juliana Parra Romero (Liberty), 6-4 6-3. The Southbury, Connecticut, native followed by defeating Emma Staker (Oklahoma), 6-4, 6-0, before taking down Fangran Tian (UCLA), 6-2, 6-1, to advance to the singles main draw.

In the main draw, Stoiana registered two ranked wins defeating No. 125 Julia Fliegner (Michigan), 6-3, 6-3, and upsetting No. 10 Irina Cantos Siemers (Ohio State) in straight sets, 7(8)-6(6), 6-1.

“Mary has now had two excellent weeks against the nation’s best,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “She continues to improve each and every day, which comes to no surprise because she is such a great athlete, and her work ethic is off the charts.”

No. 21 Carson Branstine-Jayci Goldsmith were ousted in the quarterfinals of the doubles main draw after losing to Kari Miller-Jaedan Brown (Michigan), 2-6, 2-6. Despite having never played doubles together, Branstine-Goldsmith registered two ranked wins defeating No. 43 Ayumi Miyamoto-Kristina Novak (Oklahoma State), 6(2)-7(7), 6-2, [10]-[1] and No. 27 Maria Aguia-Laura Lopez (Boston College), 7-5, 6-3.

“Jayci [Goldsmith] had a very encouraging tournament in the singles and in the doubles,” Weaver said. “As well as Carson [Branstine], the two of them had a very strong showing, especially considering this was their first time to compete together.”

Goldsmith, ranked No. 109, opened play in the singles qualifying draw defeating Melodie Collard (Virginia), 6-3, 6-2. The graduate student then upset No. 66 Isabella Pfennig (Miami (Fla.)), 1-6, 6-2, 6-2, before beating No. 98 Kimmi Hance (UCLA), 6-2, 6-4.

The Dripping Spring, Texas, product upset No. 6 Cameron Morra (Duke), 7-5, 6-4, to open play in the main draw before falling to No. 19 Alexa Noel (Miami (Fla.)), 6-1, 6-4.

“Overall, it was a great showing from our team,” Weaver said. “We look forward to a much needed and quick rest over the weekend before we get back to work on Monday in preparation for our Texas A&M Fall Invitational on Oct. 21 against some very good opponents.”

Full results from the ITA All-American Championships can be found on the tournament homepage.

