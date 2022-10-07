YMCA officials coming to College Station for public meeting

By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station is looking to the community to see if there would be any interest in adding YMCA programs to the area.

College Station Mayor, Karl Mooney, says discussions of bringing a YMCA to the area has been talked about for many years.

“There were people before me who were talking about it. I think to estimate it’s been well beyond a decade is probably accurate,” said Mooney.

With College Station growing so much Mayor Mooney says people that move here are shocked that there isn’t a recreation center available for them to use.

Representatives from the Central Texas YMCA will be in College Station on Tuesday to share what type of recreational programs they would be able to bring.

“Knowing that the Y has this long-standing history of excellent programs, we just thought it was time to get them here and let folks know what they have,” said Mooney.

The public meeting will be on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 3:00 pm in the College Station City Hall, 4141 Community room.

