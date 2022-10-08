Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Marnie

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Marnie is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Oct. 7.

The shelter believes Marnie is about 10 years old and an Australian cattle dog mix. Staff describe her as a sweet girl who loves treats.

Marnie is vaccinated, spayed and microchipped so she is ready to meet her forever family.

Aggieland Humane Society is also encouraging pet owners to take part in their Halloween costume contest. The competition benefits lost and homeless pets. You can sign up here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

