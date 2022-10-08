Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Marnie

KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Marnie is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Oct. 7.

The shelter believes Marnie is about 10 years old and an Australian cattle dog mix. Staff describe her as a sweet girl who loves treats.

Marnie is vaccinated, spayed and microchipped so she is ready to meet her forever family.

Aggieland Humane Society is also encouraging pet owners to take part in their Halloween costume contest. The competition benefits lost and homeless pets. You can sign up here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Fired police sergeant attacks Thai day care center, kills 36
Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams and fugitive inmate Brandon Hogan.
‘He received bad news and is distraught’: Central Texas sheriff warns fugitive inmate is a desperate man
The chicken oil co. announced Thursday they will be back open in 2023.
Chicken Oil Co. announces it will reopen in 2023
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Starting quarterback Max Johnson is expected to be out for the foreseeable future after he...
Report: Max Johnson out indefinitely with broken bone in hand

Latest News

Pet of the Week, Sept. 9: Floatie
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Floatie
Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Peanut Butter
Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Peanut Butter
Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Peanut Butter
Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Peanut Butter
Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Summer
Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Summer