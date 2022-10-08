A&M soccer on the road at No. 20 Ole Miss on Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies start the second half of the SEC slate Sunday with a road contest against the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels. Match time at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium is 1:05 p.m.

The match airs nationally on ESPNU with Mike Watts (play-by-play) and Jill Loyden (color) on the call.

The Maroon & White are undefeated in October with a 1-0 victory over Rice and a 2-2 draw against LSU.

Texas A&M (6-5-3, 0-4-1 SEC) has had a league-best 14 different players find the back of the net through 14 matches. MaKhiya McDonald leads the squad with five goals and is the only player to record a brace in 2022 with her two goals against McNeese. Kate Colvin has four goals and ranks second on the team with four assists. Maile Hayes ranks third on the team with three goals. Sydney Becerra, Sawyer Dumond and Smith have two goals apiece. Others to notch goals are Carissa Boeckmann, Quinn Cornog, Georgia Leb, Macy Matula, Mia Pante, Taylor Pounds, Karlina Sample and Andersen Williams.

Ole Miss (9-2-2, 3-2-0 SEC) started the season undefeated through 11 matches, but the Rebels are coming off losses against Tennessee (1-0) and No. 4 Alabama (4-1).

The Aggies own a 7-3-2 edge in the all-time series with all the meetings coming since A&M joined the SEC for the 2012 season. Texas A&M boasts a 3-1-1 advantage in matches played in Oxford, including a 3-0 victory to open the 2020-21 elongated COVID season. Addie McCain registered a brace and Laney Carroll delivered a knockout blow in the 61st minute. Last season, Ole Miss scored a 2-0 victory at Ellis Field despite the Maroon & White owning a 16-6 edge in shots.

Fans may listen to the match on 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile app and 12thMan.com with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Thomas Dick (color) painting the picture.

