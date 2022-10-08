A&M Veterinary Emergency Team deployed by Gov. Abbott to assist Florida

By Megan Calongne
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggies have been deployed to Florida to help both people and animals following Hurricane Ian.

More than 100 personnel and 80 search and rescue dogs from Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team (VET), Texas A&M Agrilife, Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Division of Emergency Management are on the ground in Florida to serve those in need.

There were 13 VET members who were deployed and will play a vital role in supporting the response and recovery efforts by offering veterinary support for the urban search and rescue dogs. Flood waters are very contaminated, which makes them particularly problematic for USAR dogs and resident animals alike. The VET developed a special decontamination unit to assist in removing the contaminants from the search and rescue dogs and other small animals brought to the VET base of operations.

The VET was deployed to California twice in the past to help with wildfire relief efforts, but this is their first deployment to the East Coast.

