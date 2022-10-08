Buffalo shuts down Elkhart in district opener

BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - The Buffalo Bison are 1-0 in district play after taking down the Elkhart Elks 27-8 in their homecoming game.

The Bison, fresh off a bye week, gave up an early touchdown as the Elks went up 8-0.

The rest of the game belonged to Buffalo, as the Bison went on a 27-0 run to close out the game.

The turning point in the game came when Buffalo’s Terrell Brooks intercepted Trystyn Tidrow and returned it for a long Bison touchdown to make it 14-8.

A big goal line stop at the end of the first half sent Buffalo to the locker room on a high, and the Elkdale offense never bounced back.

Buffalo (3-3) will look to keep the ball rolling as they hit the road to take on Clifton (1-5) next Friday at 7:30.

