Caldwell Hornets fall to Gonzales Apaches

It was homecoming Friday night for the Caldwell Hornets seeking it’s first win of the season against the Gonzales Apaches.
2022 Friday Football Fever
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Gonzales wasted little time putting points on the board. Gonzales’ Jarren Johnson handed the ball off to David Clack III for the first touchdown of the game just minutes into the first quarter.

With two minutes left in the first the Hornets responded with a pass from Korbin Burns to Coy Becka who found his way past the Apaches’ defense for a long touchdown run.

Gonzales was not ready to give up it’s lead going into the second Quarter. Johnson passed to Rockey Gallegos who rode the sideline until he stumbled into the end zone for an Apache Touchdown.

The Hornets couldn’t keep up with the Apaches and fell 32-20.

Caldwell will be on the road next Friday as they prepare to take on the La Grange Leopards.

