College Station’s defense helps lift Cougars past Cedar Park

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Cedar Park 17-0 Friday night at Cougar Field. The Cougars move to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in District 11-5A Div. I.

Aydan Martinez-Brown had nearly 200 yards rushing for the Cougars and a touchdown to lead the offense. Brown had the first TD of the game, and then Kolton Griswold had a pick-six in the second quarter. The only points in the second half came from a Conner Young field goal. This was the Cougars’ first shutout of the season.

College Station will stay at home next week to host Leander Glenn.

